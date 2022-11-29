MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Benchmark

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.53. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

