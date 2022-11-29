Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,708 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.