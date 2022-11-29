MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 70,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,453. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.03.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

