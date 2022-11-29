Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.10

Shares of Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.
About Metallurgical Co. of China
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.
