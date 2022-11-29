Metal (MTL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.61 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $49.39 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00004502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009576 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.36 or 0.07601143 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00494878 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

