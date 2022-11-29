Metahero (HERO) 1-Day Volume Tops $530,297.73

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and $530,297.73 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.53 or 0.01845619 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012205 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00031208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00038507 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.35 or 0.01753331 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.