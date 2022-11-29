Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Up 117.6% in November

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the October 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MEOBF remained flat at $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

About Mesoblast

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.