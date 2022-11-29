Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Up 248.7% in November

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 248.7% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Meridian Mining UK Societas to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

Shares of MRRDF stock remained flat at 0.28 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,519. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52 week low of 0.25 and a 52 week high of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.29.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.