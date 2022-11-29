Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 660.9% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Mercari Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MCARY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,486. Mercari has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

