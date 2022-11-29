Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 660.9% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Mercari Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MCARY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,486. Mercari has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.
About Mercari
