Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
Mercantile Bank has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Mercantile Bank Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $40.01.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
