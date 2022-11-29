Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Mercantile Bank has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

