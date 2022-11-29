Mercantile Bank Co. (MBWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Mercantile Bank has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

MBWM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.01. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

