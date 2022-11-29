Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Raised by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.84 and a one year high of $114.44. The company has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

