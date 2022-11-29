McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 480.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.26. 6,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,816. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

