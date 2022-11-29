McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.64. 31,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,803. The company has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.90.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

