McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of NYSE MKC remained flat at $83.75 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after buying an additional 236,304 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 417.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,090,000 after buying an additional 218,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 237.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 152,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

