Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Director Acquires $12,950.00 in Stock

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) Director Michael Forrest Hughes acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $12,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 417,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:MIGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,161. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
