Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.23

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 6490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.85 million, a PE ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 56,932 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 285,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

