Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $26,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,413 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $168.38 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

