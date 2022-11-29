Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,559 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Marriott International worth $37,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.2 %

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $153.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

