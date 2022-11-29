Maple Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $29.32 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.57 or 0.00046207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.91 or 0.07441079 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00493359 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,926.35 or 0.30008418 BTC.
Maple Coin Profile
Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
