ManpowerGroup Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.36 (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.36 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

NYSE:MAN opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $766,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

