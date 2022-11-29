Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Manitex International Stock Down 1.0 %

MNTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.00. 5,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,012. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

About Manitex International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Manitex International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,434 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manitex International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Manitex International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 172,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

See Also

