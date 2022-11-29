Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Manitex International Stock Down 1.0 %
MNTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.00. 5,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,012. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.
