Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) were up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 105,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,141,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Manchester United by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Manchester United by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

