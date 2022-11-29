Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0270 on Top Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Mammoth has a market cap of $189.16 million and $27,255.06 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 148.7% higher against the dollar. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,438.57 or 1.00025804 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010429 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00040793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00242070 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.02767897 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,707.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

