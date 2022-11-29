Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,900 shares, an increase of 252.0% from the October 31st total of 111,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Maiden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MHLD remained flat at $2.11 during trading hours on Monday. 36,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $183.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

Maiden Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Maiden by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

