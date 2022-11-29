Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Volume Tops $61,080.26

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $238.27 million and $61,080.26 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,274.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00237955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003459 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $74,544.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

