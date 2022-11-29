MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $163.99 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003363 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $2,220.09 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.93 or 0.07037910 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00496946 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.82 or 0.30226624 BTC.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

