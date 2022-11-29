MAGIC Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a total market cap of $56.44 million and $677,233.78 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.03 or 0.07423786 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00494345 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.47 or 0.30068429 BTC.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,315,416 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

