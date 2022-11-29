Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 7,583 Shares of ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,583 shares of ASAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $10,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,511,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASAP alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 264,270 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $391,119.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,413 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $4,232.12.

On Monday, November 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,473 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total transaction of $1,392.57.

On Thursday, November 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 162,464 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $17,871.04.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 680,451 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $81,654.12.

ASAP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 86,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,322. The stock has a market cap of $255.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ASAP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASAP

ASAP Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in ASAP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ASAP by 1,639.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ASAP by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 434,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.