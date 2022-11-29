Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 797,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,027,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

