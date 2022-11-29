Lufax (NYSE:LU) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $1.60 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.40.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LU. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.29.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Lufax has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after buying an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after buying an additional 288,750 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,263,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after buying an additional 268,128 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,732,000 after buying an additional 3,015,000 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

