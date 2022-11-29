LPL Financial LLC Sells 25,005 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,813,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,005 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.99% of FS KKR Capital worth $54,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 65.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 504,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $144,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

