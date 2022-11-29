LPL Financial LLC Purchases 119,510 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,510 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $63,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

