LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.57% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $50,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 797,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $106.97.

