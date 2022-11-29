LPL Financial LLC Has $65.81 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $65,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $111.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

