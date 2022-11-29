LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,001,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $55,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.