LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:LMP opened at GBX 183.40 ($2.19) on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 232.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.74.
In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($685,488.69). In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($685,488.69). Also, insider James Fitzroy Dean purchased 75,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($152,530.21).
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
