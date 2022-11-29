LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LON:LMP opened at GBX 183.40 ($2.19) on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 232.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($685,488.69). In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($685,488.69). Also, insider James Fitzroy Dean purchased 75,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($152,530.21).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About LondonMetric Property

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.69) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 185 ($2.21) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.81) to GBX 205 ($2.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 252.17 ($3.02).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

