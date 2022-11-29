Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lessened by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

