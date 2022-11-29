Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $195.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,307,481 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,254,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00240803 USD and is up 6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $310.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
