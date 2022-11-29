Liquity (LQTY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $575,053.89

Liquity (LQTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Liquity token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00003712 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $54.55 million and approximately $575,053.89 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.36 or 0.07601143 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00494878 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.34 or 0.30100800 BTC.

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,207,163 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

