Liontrust Asset Management’s (LIO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.16) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($13.52) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance
LIO stock opened at GBX 1,114 ($13.33) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 903.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 942.33. The stock has a market cap of £723.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.73. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 692 ($8.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,393.40 ($28.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Liontrust Asset Management Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 7,600 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 843 ($10.08) per share, with a total value of £64,068 ($76,645.53).
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
