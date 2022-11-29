Liontrust Asset Management’s (LIO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.16) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($13.52) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

LIO stock opened at GBX 1,114 ($13.33) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 903.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 942.33. The stock has a market cap of £723.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.73. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 692 ($8.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,393.40 ($28.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 7,600 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 843 ($10.08) per share, with a total value of £64,068 ($76,645.53).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

