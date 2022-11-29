Lido Staked ETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.15 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.15 billion and approximately $274,473.87 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,188.53 or 0.07243744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.50 or 0.07411662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00496032 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,956.15 or 0.30171022 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,771,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,770,636.78131449 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,187.11364609 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $294,637.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

