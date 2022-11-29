Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,465,599 shares of company stock valued at $191,186,182 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 196,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 428.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 331,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 269,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Liberty Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

