Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $89.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,115. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $164.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

