Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,066 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $24,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LESL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 103,178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 38,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

