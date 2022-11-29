Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 224.6% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.57) to GBX 295 ($3.53) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.67) to GBX 397 ($4.75) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 21,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,927. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

