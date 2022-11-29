Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Sold by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. Legacy Housing comprises 1.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of Legacy Housing worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Legacy Housing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,571. The stock has a market cap of $423.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.87. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $341,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,636.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 115,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading

