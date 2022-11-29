Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the October 31st total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 240.0 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

LMPMF remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

