Lee Enterprises (LEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th.

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 49.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.