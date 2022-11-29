Lee Enterprises (LEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th.
Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24.
LEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
