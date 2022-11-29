Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Short Interest Update

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LDGYY remained flat at $17.39 during trading hours on Monday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Landis+Gyr Group from CHF 53 to CHF 54 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

